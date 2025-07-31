Fort Worth man wins 1-year supply of Dr Pepper in giveaway

article

The Brief A Fort Worth resident, Matthew Ingle, has won a year's supply of Dr Pepper. The prize was awarded by the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco as part of its annual giveaway. Ingle is the last of three winners to receive the prize this year, with museum staff personally delivering the soda.



A Fort Worth resident has won a year’s supply of Dr Pepper.

What we know:

The Dr Pepper Museum in Waco shared that Fort Worth Resident, Matthew Ingle, has won year's supply of Dr Pepper following the Dr Pepper Museum's 34th anniversary.

Ingle will be the last of three one-year supply deliveries that the Dr Pepper Museum will complete in 2025. Museum staff personally delivered the soda supply to Ingle's residence at 11 a.m. on July 31.

Delivery was made possible through a partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper Waco Distribution Center.

What they're saying:

"It was always what my mom drank growing up, and I would drink it with her and enjoy it," said Ingle.

The backstory:

Since 2019, the Dr Pepper Museum has awarded a year’s supply of Dr Pepper to lucky visitors through an annual giveaway.

A total of three winners were selected this year. Two winners were announced during the Museum’s 34th Birthday Bash in May, and another was randomly selected from a pool of online entries open to all Museum guests from May 2024 through May 2025.

Big picture view:

About the Dr Pepper Museum: The Dr Pepper Museum educates, inspires, and entertains by sharing the stories of Dr Pepper and the soft drink industry. Located in the historic Artesian Manufacturing & Bottling Company and Kellum-Rotan Buildings, the Museum is the most visited cultural destination in Waco and the Original Home of the Dr Pepper Float.

The Museum offers over 35,000 square feet of exhibits, popular experiences like Make-A-Soda and handmade fountain drinks.

In 2024, the Museum welcomed over 256,000 visitors.