Fort Worth man indicted for murder of fellow Ole Miss student

The Fort Worth man accused of killing a fellow University of Mississippi student has been indicted for her murder.

Brandon Theesfeld was indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of 21-year-old Ally Kostial last month.

Sheriff's deputies found her body near a lake, not far from the Ole Miss campus. Theesfeld was arrested two days later.

The victim grew up in the St. Louis area, where friends say she made everyone feel special.

Last week, Theesfeld's defense team asked a judge to order a psychiatric evaluation for the defendant.

Theesfeld has been suspended by the university. He's jailed without bond.