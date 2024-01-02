Fort Worth man hit by stray bullet during New Year's celebration

A Fort Worth man enjoying New Year's festivities was hit by what was likely celebratory gunfire.

It was a quaint celebration outside their home near a carport to ring in the new year.

Frederico Perez, who primarily speaks Spanish, was with family and friends around a pit fire.

"We started to hear lots of gunfire, lots of pops. Fireworks and gunshots," said Perez.

In surveillance video of the incident, you can hear gunfire in the background.

"I felt the impact here," Perez said, point to his leg.

In that moment, Perez, a husband and father of three, reached down to check out a stinging sensation on his shin. He saw blood and everyone realized he'd been shot.

"In a matter of seconds everything changed. The party was over, everything stopped, no hugs," Perez recalled.

He described a very real and frightening realization.

"If it was a little over that way it could’ve hit the little girl or if a little this way, it would’ve gotten me in the head," he said.

[REPORTER: "Are you angry about what happened?"]

"Angry? No," Perez replied. "I’m truly sad and thoughtful because what happened to me could’ve happened to anyone."

Perez works as a drywall installer.

He is frustrated that he is sidelined from work while he recovers and also the facing the expense of the ambulance ride to the hospital and the medical bills that resulted.

"It went from joy to sadness," he said.

Frederico says part of the bullet is still in his shin.

Police are investigating and thus far there are no answers as to where the bullet came from.