Fort Worth man had 20 kg of meth, 7-year-old son in car: police

article

The Brief 27-year-old Alex Aguirre of Fort Worth was arrested in Lufkin on Friday. Officers found 20 kilograms of methamphetamine inside Aguirre's car. The drugs are worth an estimated $400,000, according to the Angelina Sheriff's Office.



A Fort Worth man was arrested after police found 20 kilograms of methamphetamine inside his car.

27-year-old Alex Aguirre was originally pulled over in Lufkin on Friday for speeding, according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

Aguirre and his 7-year-old son were both in the Chevy Suburban that was clocked at 76 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

Deputies say that Aguirre appeared to be extremely nervous during the traffic stop.

Eventually, Aguirre told officers he was transporting meth and allowed them to search his vehicle.

Deputies found two black garbage bags filled with plastic bags of meth.

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office says the street value of the drugs was approximately $400,000.

Aguirre had previously been arrested in Fort Worth for the manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.

He is currently in the Angelina County Jail.