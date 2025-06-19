Fort Worth man in critical condition after being shot in the head inside car

article

The Brief A man was shot in the head inside a car outside a Fort Worth home Wednesday evening and remains in critical condition. Investigators believe the victim and a suspect exchanged gunfire during the incident. The suspect is not in custody, and gun violence detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



A man was shot in the head inside a car outside a Fort Worth home Wednesday evening and is in critical condition, according to police. The suspect involved remains at large.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fort Worth Shooting on Bonnell Ave (Source: FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Bonnell Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers found a man in a car who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators found that the victim and a suspect exchanged gunfire during the incident. Gun violence detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the suspect is currently not in custody.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the exchange of gunfire between the victim and the suspect. Their relationship prior to the shooting is also unknown.