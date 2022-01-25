Fort Worth man charged for injuring officers during Capitol riot

article

A 26-year-old Fort Worth man is the latest North Texan charged for his role in the Capitol attack.

Jason Blythe was indicted and arrested Monday.

Federal prosecutors said he used a metal crowd control barrier to assault two U.S. Capitol police officers, injuring one of them.

Blythe faces several charges including assaulting officers and violence on the Capitol grounds.

