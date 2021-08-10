Fort Worth man accused of assaulting officers during U.S. Capitol riot

The FBI arrested another North Texas man in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Thomas John "Cliff" Ballard of Fort Worth appeared in court on Tuesday where he faces several charges, including civil disorder and assault.

Agents say surveillance video shows Ballard hitting officers with a baton and throwing a table at them.

The FBI says an Arlington police officer whose motorcycle Ballard worked on helped lead to his arrest.

