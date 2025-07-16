Fort Worth launches first "Chip Spot" for quick and easy pet reunions

article

The Brief Fort Worth Animal Care & Control launched its first "Chip Spot" at Winslow's Café to help reunite lost pets with owners. The café is equipped with a microchip scanner, allowing finders of lost pets to identify owners on-site. Other businesses interested in becoming a "Chip Spot" can contact Fort Worth's Code Compliance Department.



Fort Worth Animal Care & Control has launched its first-ever "Chip Spot" at Winslow’s Café. This new community resource was designed to quickly help reunite lost pets with their families.

What we know:

If an individual comes across a lost dog or cat, instead of driving to a veterinary clinic or animal shelter, they can now visit Winslow’s Café, which has been equipped with a microchip scanner to help in identifying and reuniting pets with their owners.

The City of Fort Worth describes the process as simple.

Go to Winslow’s Café at 4101 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. Scan the pet’s microchip Match the microchip ID number with the registered owner using the provided QR code posted on the café window.

Operation Kindness in Carrollton has donated the microchip reader for this initiative, helping make this pilot location possible.

What you can do:

If you’re a business owner or know someone who would like to participate in becoming a Chip Spot, contact the Code Compliance Department communications coordinator at 817-392-8914.

Residents are encouraged to share this information and help raise awareness about this valuable resource available in our community.