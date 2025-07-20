Car crashes into Fort Worth bus stop, building; 1 killed
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a car crashed into a bus stop and then a building, killing at least one person.
E. Lancaster crash
What we know:
Police say the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators say that two vehicles were traveling west at high speeds on E. Lancaster when one of the drivers lost control.
The driver's vehicle hit a bus stop and then a building.
Three people were hit near the bus stop. Two had minor injuries and one was pronounced dead.
De'Tavius Hayes (Source: Fort Worth Police Department)
De'Tavius Hayes, 24, and Deovion Alexander, 22, are both charged with collision involving death.
What we don't know:
No information about the victims has been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.