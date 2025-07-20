Car crashes into Fort Worth bus stop, building; 1 killed

article

The Brief One person was killed and two injured when a car crashed into a bus stop and building in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon. Police believe two speeding vehicles were involved when one driver lost control, hitting three people near the bus stop. Both drivers are in custody, and charges are pending; no information on victims or suspects has been released.



Fort Worth police are investigating after a car crashed into a bus stop and then a building, killing at least one person.

E. Lancaster crash

What we know:

Police say the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say that two vehicles were traveling west at high speeds on E. Lancaster when one of the drivers lost control.

The driver's vehicle hit a bus stop and then a building.

Three people were hit near the bus stop. Two had minor injuries and one was pronounced dead.

De'Tavius Hayes (Source: Fort Worth Police Department)

De'Tavius Hayes, 24, and Deovion Alexander, 22, are both charged with collision involving death.

What we don't know:

No information about the victims has been released.