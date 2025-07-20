Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Fort Worth bus stop, building; 1 killed

Published  July 20, 2025 12:37pm CDT
Fort Worth
The Brief

    • One person was killed and two injured when a car crashed into a bus stop and building in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon.
    • Police believe two speeding vehicles were involved when one driver lost control, hitting three people near the bus stop.
    • Both drivers are in custody, and charges are pending; no information on victims or suspects has been released.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a car crashed into a bus stop and then a building, killing at least one person.

E. Lancaster crash

What we know:

Police say the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say that two vehicles were traveling west at high speeds on E. Lancaster when one of the drivers lost control.

The driver's vehicle hit a bus stop and then a building.

Three people were hit near the bus stop. Two had minor injuries and one was pronounced dead.

De'Tavius Hayes (Source: Fort Worth Police Department)

De'Tavius Hayes, 24, and Deovion Alexander, 22, are both charged with collision involving death.

What we don't know:

No information about the victims has been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort WorthCrime and Public Safety