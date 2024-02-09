Man trapped in stolen van calls 911, helps police track down Fort Worth kidnapping suspect

911 callers helped police track down a van with a man in the back waving for help.

The back doors had swung open, and that man was on the phone with dispatchers, letting them know where he was at while the driver took the van through Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police say the 911 calls were crucial to tracking the van and ultimately arresting the suspect.

Just after 7:30 Friday morning, a frantic 911 call led police on the chase for a white cargo van with a man trapped in the back.

"I just called, and I’m in a moving van that my friend just stole, and he’s driving crazy," the victim told 911.

Fort Worth police say it started as a fight between two men in a "dating relationship" at a motel off East Lancaster Road.

The 911 caller stayed on the phone with police and updated them as the suspect, 29-year-old Takim Peden, drove through Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie and eventually Dallas, according to police.

Once the van was on the highway, it caught the eye of other drivers.

"I’m heading south on the 35 express lane," a driver told 911. "There’s a white van swerving in and out of traffic, and there’s a guy in the banging on the back window trying to get my attention."

The caller dialed 911 again when the back doors of the van opened.

"The guy in the back just opened up the back door, and I think he may be trying to get out of the van," the caller said. "The doors are wide open while they’re going down the highway now."

More calls from witnesses poured in.

In addition to the 911 calls, the Fort Worth Police Department’s Real Crime Center was able to get a license plate and vehicle description.

"It’s the cameras that we use, the Flock readers, but the cameras that we use pan tilt and zoom," said Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada. "The cameras face the freeway, and we were able to follow that vehicle to get a good license plate."

Arlington police, Grand Prairie police and Dallas police were involved in the search.

Just before 9 a.m., the van stopped in Oak Cliff.

"Our Dallas officers got on scene at 8:51 a.m.," Calzada said. "And within two minutes, they took the suspect into custody without injury."

Peden is charged with aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury. He also has an out-of-town warrant.

Fort Worth police say the community’s trust played a crucial role in the arrest.

"We always say also if you see something, say something," Calzada said. "Today is a perfect example of that. Our community called out to us; they trusted us. And because of it, a case is solved."

Fort Worth police say the victim was checked out by medical professionals and is back in Fort Worth.

Police say more charges could be added.