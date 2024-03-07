Fort Worth ISD to close a school campus next year

The Fort Worth Independent School District will combine two schools next year in an effort to trim its budget and adjust for declining enrollment.

The plan calls for the consolidation of the Wedgewood 6th Grade campus with Wedgewood Middle School for the 2024-2025 school year.

It follows similar hard decisions being made in districts like Richardson, Keller, and Plano ISD. They have all had to consider staffing changes and school closures to meet budget shortfalls.

To put it simply, Fort Worth ISD said it is just not feasible to operate an entire campus only for one grade considering the district’s current and projected enrollment.

The 6th-grade campus has 208 students who will be joining the roughly 524 7th and 8th graders already in attendance at Wedgewood Middle School.

The district hopes combining the schools will ultimately help provide social-emotional learning opportunities for the younger students who will be mixed in with their older peers.

"Creating one middle school will help us better serve our students while also aligning with the goals of the district," said Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey in a news release.

Fort Worth ISD said the consolidation is expected to have minimal impact on the staff.

They have all been notified of the change.