Fort Worth ISD gives teachers a raise

Fort Worth ISD announced that teachers and other employees will be getting a raise for next school year.

The average raise for teachers, based on the market median for teachers, will be $1,250.

Teachers' starting salaries will also now be set at $63,000.

"Investing in our teachers is investing in our future," Fort Worth ISD's Chief of Talent Management Woodrow Bailey said. "This salary increase, along with enhanced benefits, demonstrates our commitment to providing competitive compensation, which is crucial for ensuring that our students receive the best possible education."

The Board of Trustees approved a 2% raise at the midpoint of all other employees' pay ranges.

Fort Worth ISD's Board of Trustees also approved a measure to cover the rising cost of insurance for employees.

FWISD will cover the employee costs of the $44 per month increase.

"We believe that these increases in salary and benefits are vital steps in showing our appreciation and support for their hard work and commitment," said Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angélica Ramsey in a statement.

Fort Worth ISD is looking to hire for the new school year.