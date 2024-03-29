Fort Worth ISD extends pre-K school day

Fort Worth ISD will extend the pre-K school day for the 2024-2025 year.

Starting next year, pre-K will start at 7:50 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m., the same time as elementary school.

Pre-K currently wraps up for the day at 2:30 p.m.

"This decision comes as part of our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible educational experience for our youngest learners," said the district in a statement.

Online registration for Fort Worth ISD's pre-K program begins at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 1.

READ MORE: Fort Worth ISD to close a school campus next year

The district says there is high demand for the program and registering early is suggested.

You can learn more about the www.fwisd.org/prek or contact campuses directly.