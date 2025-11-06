Texas Education Agency names conservator to oversee Fort Worth ISD

The Brief The Texas Education Agency will appoint a conservator to oversee Fort Worth ISD. The state named Christopher Ruszkowski as conservator Thursday. Ruszkowski was previously New Mexico education secretary and serves as conservator over IDEA Public Schools.



The Texas Education Agency has named a former teacher and New Mexico state education secretary to oversee Fort Worth ISD in the wake of its state takeover after the district had several schools that were "academically unacceptable for many years in a row."

What we know:

Former New Mexico Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski will serve as the conservator of the district, overseeing Fort Worth ISD's board, superintendent and other school administrators and to make sure the district's turnaround plans are implemented.

What they're saying:

"Throughout my three decades in education, I’ve been honored to take on unique roles during critical inflection points for schools, states and organizations," Ruszkowski said. "This conservator appointment is another opportunity to engage in public service of the highest calling. I look forward to working with district leadership in service of the students, teachers and community of Fort Worth."

Related article

TEA to appoint board of managers and superintendent

Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the agency had started the application process to identify community members to serve on the district's board of managers. Once selected, the board of managers will take over from the board of trustees and work with the superintendent to improve the district.

"The appointment of a board of managers to a district is not permanent and is subject to statutory timeline expiration," Morath said in a letter to the district. "My hope is that members of the board of trustees will engage with members of the board of managers in an advisory capacity during the term of the board of managers appointment so that when the time comes for the elected officials to return, the transition will be seamless."

Morath will also be tasked with appointing a new superintendent for Fort Worth ISD.

Who is Christopher Ruszkowski?

Ruszkowski serves as conservator for IDEA Public Schools, a statewide charter school network following a state investigation into misconduct.

Prior to that, he was Secretary of Education in New Mexico under former Gov. Susana Martinez and was Assistant Secretary of Education in Delaware under former Gov. Jack Markell.