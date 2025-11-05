Fort Worth ISD Board takes no action on takeover appeal after state meeting

The Brief The Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees held a meeting to discuss the Texas Education Agency's takeover but took no action on whether to appeal the decision. The TEA ordered the takeover, citing the fact that 20 campuses remain academically unacceptable and the district's overall student achievement is 16 percentage points below the state average. Community reaction is mixed, with some speakers supporting the state's intervention to drive improvement, while others voiced concern over local control and the TEA's unfamiliarity with the area's challenges.



The Fort Worth ISD School Board held a special meeting to discuss the recent state takeover of the district, though board members have not yet indicated whether they plan to appeal the decision by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

The TEA announced the takeover last month but has not released details regarding the future status of the superintendent or current board members.

What we know:

Despite the TEA's decision, the current Board of Trustees remains optimistic about the outcome of their recent discussions with state officials.

"This board remains hopeful that the dialogue and presentation shared with Commissioner Morath last week's informal review will lead to a different outcome on behalf of our students and our community," said Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees member Tobi Jackson.

In a letter sent to the district on October 23, the TEA acknowledged that Fort Worth ISD is showing improvement but highlighted continued academic failures: "As of the 2024-25 school year, 20 campuses have been academically unacceptable for multiple years in a row." The agency noted that only 34% of students across all grades and subjects are meeting grade level, which is 16 percentage points below the state average.

Dig deeper:

The possibility of a state-appointed leadership structure has sharply divided the community.

Minister Dottie Cook of South Hills Christian Church, who volunteers with children at South Hills Elementary, acknowledged the need for the district to improve but expressed concern about state intervention.

"I would be concerned about people who don’t even know our area, don’t know our kids, don’t know the challenges of our neighborhoods and our schools," Cook said, arguing that the focus should remain on local solutions.

Conversely, speaker Dr. Robert Rogers argued during Tuesday's special meeting that the district's persistent data justifies the state's decision.

"We can make the most of this takeover — create a large urban district that can be the envy of the nation," Rogers said.

What's next:

The TEA plans to appoint a Board of Managers to govern the school district, replacing the current school board. The agency will also appoint a new superintendent, though the current superintendent is permitted to re-apply for the job.

FOX 4 News has repeatedly reached out to the TEA for updates, but a spokesperson continues to state that no new details are available at this time.