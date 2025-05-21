Fort Worth ISD votes to close 18 schools over the next 5 years

The Brief Fort Worth ISD is moving forward with a plan to shut down 18 schools. Despite concerns from parents, trustees voted unanimously to close the campuses over the next five years. Fort Worth ISD is facing declining enrollment and a budget deficit. The plan to close and consolidate campuses is expected to save the district about $77 million.



Fort Worth ISD trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday night to close 18 Fort Worth schools despite two hours of public comment from concerned parents.

What's new:

Nearly 60 people signed up to speak at the school board meeting in Fort Worth on Tuesday night, most of them about the list of schools up for closure and a consolidation plan according to the proposed Facilities Master Plan.

It ultimately passed with a vote of 8-0 with one board member absent.

The backstory:

Most of the schools on the closure list are elementary schools, including S.S. Dillow, Eastern Hills, Milton L. Kirkpatrick, Charles E. Nash, Riverside ALC, Edward J. Briscoe, De Zavala, A.M. Pate, J.T. Stevens, Atwood McDonald, West Handley, Harlean Beal, H.V. Helbing, Sunrise-McMillan, and Hubbard Heights elementary schools.

Three secondary schools are also on the list – McLean 6th Grade, Kirkpatrick Middle School, and Morningside Middle School.

Four of the schools – S.S. Dillow ES, Eastern Hills ES, McLean 6th Grade, and West Handley ES – had already received board approval to be phased out.

Fort Worth ISD shared last week that the plan is expected to save the district around $77 million.

As is the case with many other districts in North Texas, Fort Worth is facing declining enrollment and a budget deficit.

Fort Worth ISD said the master plan will improve learning, equitably distribute resources, and support long-term sustainability, adding that the transition would not require funding or a new bond program.

What they're saying:

Many of the parents who spoke during Tuesday's meeting expressed displeasure with the proposal.

"School closures should be a last resort, and I'm asking you to remember that you were elected for us, not against us," one speaker said.

"We, the parents of Fort Worth, are counting on you to make the best decisions for our kids," said another attendee. "We understand that schools need to close, but if you're going to close those schools, close them for the right reason."

FOX 4 spoke to more parents outside Dezavala Elementary School on Wednesday morning. They said they were sad for their kids.

"It's just really sad to see it close. He's sad with him being so young. It's really nice to know you're dropping your kid off somewhere you know they're safe learning and making friends," said Jozlyn Morrow, a parent.

"We know it's an older school and all but we definitely think it's an A-rated school. She loves it and we love the teachers here. We're sad," added Jessica Kirby, another Dezavala parent.

What's next:

The closures are expected to begin at the end of this school year and continue through June 2029.

They also come at a time when the district is at risk of a state takeover following a failing score on the state's accountability rating.