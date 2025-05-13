Fort Worth ISD school closures: These 18 campuses are on the list

The Brief Fort Worth ISD released a master plan to improve student learning, which includes plans to close 18 schools. There are 15 elementary schools on the list, plus a 6th-grade campus and two middle schools. Four of the schools have already been approved for closure.



The Fort Worth Independent School District is finalizing its plans to close more than a dozen school campuses.

The process will be presented at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Fort Worth ISD School Closures

What we know:

When Fort Worth ISD first began discussing a long-term plan to utilize its facilities more efficiently, 25 schools were on the list for possible closure. Now that number is down to 18.

Most of the schools are elementary schools, including S.S. Dillow, Eastern Hills, Milton L. Kirkpatrick, Charles E. Nash, Riverside ALC, Edward J. Briscoe, De Zavala, A.M. Pate, J.T. Stevens, Atwood McDonald, West Handley, Harlean Beal, H.V. Helbing, Sunrise-McMillan, and Hubbard Heights elementary schools.

Three secondary schools are also on the list – McLean 6th Grade, Kirkpatrick Middle School, and Morningside Middle School.

Four of the schools – S.S. Dillow ES, Eastern Hills ES, McLean 6th Grade, and West Handley ES – have already received board approval to be phased out.

If the plan is approved, the closures will begin at the end of this school year and continue through June 2029.

Dig deeper:

According to the presentation, Fort Worth ISD will save more than $77 million over the next five years by closing the schools.

It will also help the district deal with a $17 million budget deficit and declining enrollment.

Since 2019, enrollment has dropped by more than 12,000 students, and the district projects a loss of more than 5,000 additional students over the next five years.

Fort Worth ISD said the master plan will improve learning, equitably distribute resources, and support long-term sustainability, adding that the transition would not require funding or a new bond program.

What's next:

Fort Worth ISD’s board of trustees will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the plans.

They are expected to vote on May 20.