Fort Worth ISD to permanently hire Karen Molinar as superintendent

The Brief Fort Worth ISD is expected to permanently hire Karen Molinar as its permanent superintendent. Molinar has served as the interim superintendent since former Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey resigned in September. Parents are hoping Molinar will help bolster student academic achievement, especially when it comes to reading.



The Fort Worth Independent School District’s board of trustees will formally vote on Tuesday to hire Karen Molinar as the new superintendent.

Superintendent Karen Molinar

The backstory:

Molinar has served as the interim superintendent since early October 2024.

She’s no stranger to Fort Worth ISD. She’s been with the district for nearly 30 years.

Most recently, she served as the deputy superintendent of administrative services.

Related article

She was named the line finalist after the district paid its former Superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey, nearly $1 million to leave her position.

Ramsey voluntarily resigned last September after the mayor of Fort Worth and community members criticized the district’s academic performance.

What's next:

Trustees had to wait the state-mandated 21 days after naming Molinar a lone finalist.

They are expected to make the hire permanent at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Fort Worth ISD’s academic struggles

Parents are hoping Molinar will help bolster student academic achievement, especially when it comes to reading.

In January, the district approved a literacy plan to address a disturbing fact – less than half of all Fort Worth ISD students can read at grade level.

Related article

What they're saying:

"By 2029 or before, a ninth grader should be a ninth grader. A tenth grader should be a tenth grader," Molinar said as the plan was approved. "How are we providing those supports? And, of course, budget alignment to support literacy. It doesn't mean we don't love math, science, social studies. But we are not going to be successful in those areas until we support literacy first."

Trustees acknowledged that they’ve been in this position before but said they want to do things differently.

This new strategic plan comes after the board rejected the one presented by the former superintendent in the spring.