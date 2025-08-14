Fort Worth ISD expects fewer F-rated campuses in new TEA ratings

The Brief Fort Worth ISD is expected to receive a "C" rating again in the state's latest accountability report. The number of schools with a failing "F" rating is projected to drop significantly from 31 to 11. The Texas Education Agency is still considering a possible state takeover of the district, with a decision expected this fall.



Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar has a message for parents on the eve of the release of the state’s accountability ratings.

"We hear you. We want you to hold us accountable. We are working toward delivering the best education for your students," she said.

Fort Worth ISD’s "C" Rating

What we know:

The Fort Worth Independent School District is expected to have a "C" rating again this year once the Texas Education Agency releases its latest accountability ratings on Friday.

But the number of "F"-rated campuses is expected to decrease from 31 last year to 11 this year.

Dig deeper:

The TEA’s overall district rating measures how well students are learning districtwide and the degree of preparedness students are making toward success beyond high school.

The campus ratings measure each individual school, what students are learning in each grade, and whether or not they are ready for the next grade level.

What they're saying:

Molinar said the improvement underscores the district’s current strategic plan, with even loftier goals ahead.

"What we’re doing, what we did do last year, it cannot just be the same. We have to continue to look at each student, and you have to move them up, you have to continue to grow them to that next level," she said.

What's next:

The recent history of poor ratings has made Fort Worth ISD the subject of a possible state takeover. In fact, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath has indicated a decision in the matter is still pending.

"Our next step is he’ll come and visit our district, come and walk some campuses with me, and continue to watch our progress. We need to show him that we’re not just being reactive in the pocket. We’re putting in systems, systemic changes for our students," Molinar said.

Related article

Morath told FOX 4 something similar earlier this week.

"I want to get a good basis for the facts on the ground. We're also analyzing other factors," he said. "I don't know what the right decision is either. We're going through a pretty intentional process to figure out what the best course of action is to support the students in Fort Worth. I would say this fall we'll have a resolution on that one way or another."