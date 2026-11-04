Fort Worth ISD ponders what Gina Hinojosa's election means for district's state takeover

The Brief Newly-elected Texas governor Gina Hinojosa says she plans to stop state takeovers of school districts when she assumes office in January. Fort Worth ISD, a district already under a state takeover, had open discussions on Wednesday as to what Hinojosa's changes could mean for their schools. Hinojosa will be sworn in as the next Texas governor on January 19, 2027. She has vowed to fire Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath on her first day in office.



Fort Worth ISD is discussing how Gina Hinojosa's election as Texas governor will affect the district. Hinojosa has said she plans on ending state takeovers of school districts, something Fort Worth ISD underwent earlier this year.

Gina Hinojosa plans Texas education reform

What we know:

Hinojosa will officially be administered the oath of office on Jan. 19, 2027. Hinojosa said in a speech after her win Tuesday night that she intends to fire Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath the day she takes office.

"I will take the oath of office ready to lead a government by the people and for the people," she said. "Not for the people who donated the most, not for the people who know the right people, but for every Texan."

Related article

Hinojosa said she plans to "end the era of no-bid contracts," or government agreements awarded to a vendor without a bidding process, and redirect funds toward increasing teacher pay.

She also promised to stop state takeovers of local schools and "repair the damage" from what she referred to as the "Texas voucher scam."

The private school voucher program was enacted under Abbott’s administration following years of debate. Under it, public funds are used to help families pay for private education, though critics have argued it primarily benefits wealthier families.

Hinojosa has also repeatedly stated her intentions to end the STARR test, which she says is "flawed" and fails to "reliably measure student achievement."

Fort Worth ISD's future

Local perspective:

Fort Worth ISD underwent a state takeover in March. The school district's elected board members were sidelined for a state-appointed board, led by superintendent Dr. Peter Licata.

Now, with Hinojosa just over two months away from assuming the governor's duties, the district is discussing what its future looks like.

Fort Worth ISD held a special board meeting on Wednesday night. Prior to the meeting, state-appointed Board of Managers president Pete Geren showed up to a news conference by a group opposed to the state takeover.

"The appointed board wants to work together and do what is right for the kids," Geren said.

Roxanne Martinez, a Fort Worth ISD trustee and elected board president, says Geren called her on Wednesday morning, saying he's ready to collaborate through any transition.

"I woke up today hopeful that we will regain local control of our school district," Martinez tells Yager.

During the special board meeting, the state-appointed board did not comment on a possible transition out of the state takeover. Several people who spoke during public comment did mention Hinojosa's election.