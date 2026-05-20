Fort Worth ISD deciding on the future of Farrington Field

The Brief Fort Worth ISD will hear from the public about the future of Farrington Field, the district's iconic football stadium, at a school board meeting on Wednesday. The nearly 90-year-old stadium is in need of repairs, and some have suggested renovating the site and redeveloping the surrounding area. Others suggest selling or leasing the stadium. The TEA-appointed Fort Worth ISD Board of Managers who will hear the public comments is not the same one that initiated the discussion.



The future of an iconic Fort Worth football stadium will be a topic at tonight's Fort Worth ISD board meeting.

Future of Farrington Field

What we know:

Built in 1939, Farrington Field has served as a football stadium for Fort Worth's public schools for decades, as well as for other programs like Texas Wesleyan University's football team.

The structure is in need of repairs, and the stadium's future will be a part of tonight's FWISD board meeting.

The FWISD Board of Managers will hear public input on Farrington Field's future. One suggestion includes renovating both Farrington Field and the surrounding area, located near Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Others have advocated to sell or lease the land Farrington Field stands on.

Dig deeper:

The current Fort Worth ISD Board of Managers, who were appointed by the Texas Education Agency in March, is not the same board that initiated tonight's discussion.

An interesting twist is that Fort Worth ISD Board President Pete Geren is the grandson of the architect who designed the stadium.

On the future of Farrington Field, Geren previously said: "Reopening the Request for Proposals process allows the district to carefully consider potential partnerships while protecting the integrity of this historic facility and keeping our primary focus on students."

Local perspective:

"Landmarks like Farrington Field are vital to the city's growing status as a major player in attracting other industries."

Many in Fort Worth have a deep-rooted interest in keeping Farrington Field. Libby Willis, a local Historic Preservation Advocate, wants to see the stadium stand tall.

"We’re not only bringing in the tourist trade, right? We are bringing in the Taylor Sheridans, who are filming many television shows here because of the great neighborhoods, the great downtown, the great buildings, the atmosphere. This is part of that too," Willis said.

"I think people are hungry for an opportunity to express their thoughts and sentiments about it," Willis told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin. "So I think you’re going to hear from a lot of people who say what I’ve been saying, which is to save it!"

Libby Willis

What's next:

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.