Fort Worth ISD considers plan for vaccine clinics on property

The Fort Worth Independent School District will consider a plan Tuesday to allow two drive-thru vaccination clinics on district property.

One would be in the parking lot near Billingsly Field House near Lancaster Avenue and University Drive.

The other would be in the parking lot of the Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center near Interstate 20 and Wichita Street.

Both would be operated by the Tarrant County Public Health Department and open to the public.

"When Tarrant County officials asked us to help with clinic locations we jumped at the chance, understanding that this is our community too," said Superintendent Kent Scribner. "We are also hoping to soon see teachers and others on the front line of education during this pandemic moved up to receive the COVID vaccination as soon as possible, as I recently requested of Gov. Abbott."

The vaccination clinics are not on any school campuses and should not affect students.

If approved, the plan would be in place until Sept. 30.