Fort Worth ISD to close Dillow Elementary School

The Brief Dillow Elementary School will shut down at the end of this year. The nearly 90-year-old campus has major structural issues that are too costly to repair. Dillow students will be rezoned for three other nearby elementary schools.



The Fort Worth Independent School District is closing the doors of one of its elementary schools.

The school board voted unanimously to rezone hundreds of students and close Dillow Elementary School.

Dillow Elementary Closing

What's new:

The Fort Worth ISD school board voted 9-0 to shut down Dillow Elementary because school leaders said the building has significant structural issues.

The nearly 90-year-old building has foundation problems and a major water leak.

Starting next school year, the more than 400 students who attend Dillow Elementary will go to three other nearby campuses.

Teachers in good standing at the school will be offered other jobs within the district.

Fort Worth ISD School Closures

The backstory:

Dillow Elementary is just one of many schools Fort Worth ISD was considering for closure.

Earlier this year, the district began working on a 10-year plan to use its facilities more efficiently.

Consultants gave the district dozens of options for consolidating schools, closing campuses, and updating attendance zones.

As many as 21 elementary schools, three middle schools, and one high school could close.

The closures would help the district deal with a budget shortfall and declining enrollment, two issues that have plagued many school districts across North Texas.

Middle School Block Schedule

What's new:

Fort Worth ISD is making other changes too.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar pointed out data from the middle schools that shows seventh and eighth graders are testing behind state levels in reading and math.

To boost those scores, all 17 traditional middle schools within the district will implement a block schedule next year with longer class periods on alternating days.

"You have seen our literacy and math data at the middle schools, so you know it’s necessary. We need to pivot. Change is hard but if we continue, our scores will not improve," said Dr. Molinar.

The new schedule will vary by campus depending on specific needs. The superintendent said her office will be working with the principals to determine that.

Molinar believes the block schedule will not only help those who may be struggling, but it will also push students who do well even further.

The district plans to hire 21 additional teachers to accommodate the schedule change.