Fort Worth ISD approves reduction in force as part of new model for underperforming schools

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The Brief Fort Worth ISD's new school board unanimously approved a reduction in force as part of a new program for underperforming schools. The ‘Elevate’ model will bring additional support to 13 schools across the district, including higher compensation, a longer school year and additional oversight resources. It is unclear how many teachers will be affected by the reduction in staff.



The new Fort Worth ISD school board approved a new model for underperforming schools in the district that will include a reduction in force.

Fort Worth ISD special board meeting

What we know:

Fort Worth ISD's new school board voted 8-0 to approve a reduction in force on Tuesday evening during a special board meeting.

The reductions come as part of a board-approved new model for underperforming schools. The ‘Elevate’ model will bring additional support to 13 schools across the district.

The new model will bring additional support to those underperforming schools, including higher compensation and a longer school year.

District leaders say if teachers at schools in the ‘Elevate’ model are forced to move, they will be considered for other roles in the district.

The approved reduction in force also includes the closure of several campuses the previous school board voted to close.

A separate turnaround model entitled 'Ace' is set to be implemented at six other schools in Fort Worth ISD.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth ISD did not say how many teachers would be affected by the cuts. Teachers who were impacted by the changes were set to be notified Tuesday evening.

What they're saying:

New Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Peter Licata discussed the board's decisions on Tuesday evening.

"I want everyone to understand a number. 24,914. I’ll repeat it — 24,914. That is the number of students in this district who are not reading on grade level or are not proficient. Put that in perspective. That number can fill Dickies Arena — twice."

During the public hearing, parents and teachers spoke out about cutting staff in the district.

"When we abruptly eliminate experienced staff — we don’t just lose employees. We unravel the invisible infrastructure that holds a school and a community together," Rev. Kristin Klade of Families Organized Resisting Takeover said. "Rebuilding it takes years, and in the meantime, it is our students that will absorb that cost."