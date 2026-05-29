Former Texas correctional officer pleads guilty to conspiring to assault an inmate

article

The Brief A former Texas correctional officer pleaded guilty to opening an inmate's cell to allow others to injure the inmate. Prosecutors said Samuel Thomas conspired to injure the inmate in retaliation for the inmate spitting on him a few days prior. Thomas faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.



A former Texas correctional officer in Rusk, Texas, pleaded guilty to opening the cell of an inmate and allowing others to injure that inmate.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Samuel Thomas was on duty as a correctional officer when he opened the cell door to an inmate identified as "M.S." and allowed others to enter the cell and beat the inmate in retaliation after M.S. spit on Thomas two days prior. M.S. suffered injuries as a result of the attack.

What they're saying:

"This former corrections officer engaged in a conspiracy to beat and injure a man in his care and custody," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said. "Today’s conviction reinforces the Justice Department’s commitment to protect victims from state officials who abuse their power."

Thomas entered the guilty plea to conspiring to assault an inmate on May 19. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

"Correctional officers hold positions of tremendous responsibility and authority, and when that trust is abused, it undermines the integrity of our justice system and jeopardizes the safety of inmates and staff. Nobody is above the law, and this office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute corruption wherever it occurs," U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs said.