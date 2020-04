article

Construction at one school has the Fort Worth Independent School District moving on of its meal pickup sites.

The pickup at Eastern Hills High School is closed Monday. Instead, families can go to West Hadley Elementary School, which is less than a mile away.

Fort Worth ISD said it is offering pickup meals-to-go at 17 sites on Mondays and Thursdays.

For a map and more information, visit www.fwisd.org/mealstogo.