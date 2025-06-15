Fort Worth house party shooting kills 1, injures 2

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief One person is dead and two injured after a shooting at a Fort Worth house party early Sunday morning. The incident reportedly stemmed from a fight involving two females and later escalated with an unknown suspect firing multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made; victim identities are currently withheld.



Fort Worth police are investigating a house party shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Police were called to Houston Street around 12:30 a.m.

Officers found two shooting victims at the scene. A third was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

One of the victims died in the hospital.

The two others are expected to survive.

Investigators say there was a party at the Houston Street home and two females were involved in a fight over one of the shooting victims.

Police say unknown suspects arrived at the scene and one of the suspects got into a fight with one of the shooting victims.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot multiple times.

That suspect then left the scene in a car.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released.