Fort Worth house party shooting kills 1, injures 2
Fort Worth police are investigating a house party shooting that killed one person and injured two others.
Fort Worth shooting
What we know:
Police were called to Houston Street around 12:30 a.m.
Officers found two shooting victims at the scene. A third was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
One of the victims died in the hospital.
The two others are expected to survive.
Investigators say there was a party at the Houston Street home and two females were involved in a fight over one of the shooting victims.
Police say unknown suspects arrived at the scene and one of the suspects got into a fight with one of the shooting victims.
The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot multiple times.
That suspect then left the scene in a car.
What we don't know:
Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.
The names of the victims have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth Police.