Fort Worth hotel explosion: Cause of blast still under investigation

Nearly 3 months into the investigation of the explosion at Fort Worth's Sandman Hotel there is still no definitive cause, but that could soon change.

There was an explosion at the hotel, located in downtown Fort Worth, on January 8th. 21 people were injured in the blast.

Fort Worth fire chief Jim Davis was among several city leaders speaking at a Chamber of Commerce event on Tuesday. Davis indicated the multi-agency probe is close to an announcement.

"I believe we are at a point where in the not too distant future we’ll have collaboration and an agreement on a defined cause," Davis said. "While I’m not ready to actually talk about that, I believe it will bring peace to the community. That it is not something that routinely would occur, and you would have to be worried about."

Federal, state and local authorities have investigated the possible role natural gas played in the blast that left 21 people injured. The January 8th blast has upended businesses in the area and since resulted in multiple lawsuits.

Related article

The initial question in the hours after the explosion was whether a gas leak caused the incident or occurred because of it.

Investigators very quickly ruled out any intent to cause harm, but details of the ongoing investigation have been closely guarded.

"There is a collaborative relationship going on between the city, between the public safety agencies of the city, between the parties, all interested parties, which includes those representing the hotel, the ownership group, as well as the victims," said Davis.

Without giving specifics, Chief Davis did offer what he considers relevant perspective on what could be a soon-to-be-released final report.

"I just want to say this very clearly in front of everybody, when used properly natural gas is safe. There’s been a lot of questions because of gas leaks and things like that. I sit here, and I assure you I have no problem and concern with natural gas and its safety," he said. "As long as we respect it and use it correctly and have the proper oversight of it, it’s a great utility."