Fort Worth City Council votes to increase homestead exemptions for the elderly, disabled

For the first time in 30 years, Fort Worth is making a change to its property tax exemption. The council voted on a change designed to give seniors and the disabled a tax break.

Additional property tax relief is on the way for Fort Worth homeowners 65 and older and those who are disabled.

The Fort Worth City Council Tuesday passed a measure raising its tax exemption by $20,000 from $40 to $60,000 for those who meet the criteria.

Mayor Mattie Parker says a statewide effort toward property tax relief is moving too slowly.

"We waited as long as we could, which is why this is happening today," she said. "But unfortunately, they have not come up with a conclusion, and we thought it was important we do something in this next tax bill for our residents."

The vote clears the way for this exemption to reduce taxes on next year’s bills in addition to existing homestead exemptions.

Home for sale in Fort Worth, Texas (Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Getty Images)

Mayor Pro-Tem Gyna Bivins, who acknowledges she’s the most senior member of the council, pushed hard for passage of the bill.

"Keep in mind it’s still uncertain what’s going to happen in Austin," she said. "But we wanted to strike, and we had to strike today to let people know we are concerned about our elderly and people who need this raised. The less you pay in taxes, that’s more money in your pocket. Those people like me, I’m 68 right now. And the older you get, things change. "

Other Texas cities have passed similar tax exemptions for seniors and disabled residents, but Fort Worth has lagged behind over the years.

"It got frozen in ’07, but we haven’t raised it since 1981. It’s been a long time," Bivins said.

"I’m so excited we are doing this as a council," said Councilman Jared Williams. "I think of folks like my dad, a retired teacher on a fixed income, and know what this will mean for folks like him. So thank you all this is an important first step."