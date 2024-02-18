Fort Worth police seek hit-and-run driver involved in crash that killed 82-year-old
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver who was involved in a crash earlier this month that resulted in the death of an 82-year-old man.
The wreck happened just after 2:30 p.m. back on February 2.
Police said Charlie Jones Jr. was driving eastbound on I-30, when he said an 18-wheeler moved into his lane and crashed into his car.
This caused Jones’ car to spin and hit the guardrail.
Jones was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later.
Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information about this case is asked to call Det. Carter at 817-392-4885.