Fort Worth police seek hit-and-run driver involved in crash that killed 82-year-old

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver who was involved in a crash earlier this month that resulted in the death of an 82-year-old man.

The wreck happened just after 2:30 p.m. back on February 2.

Police said Charlie Jones Jr. was driving eastbound on I-30, when he said an 18-wheeler moved into his lane and crashed into his car.

Featured article

This caused Jones’ car to spin and hit the guardrail.

Jones was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information about this case is asked to call Det. Carter at 817-392-4885.