Fort Worth helps bring crime down on 7th Street

The Brief Major crime in West 7th Street's entertainment district is down at a 36% decline from this time last year. West 7th Street is among the city’s top destinations for nightlife and, in recent years, violent crimes and a string of other incidents scarred the district’s reputation. A new safety accreditation program will allow West 7th district bars and restaurants to undergo specialized training to earn what’s called a ‘golden lasso’ rating.



Steel bollards to restrict traffic flow when necessary and maximize actual police officer boots on the ground.

Fort Worth Police commander Amanda Heise tells FOX 4 multiple enforcement factors are in play.

"They are in place and doing exactly what we thought they would do. They’re also freeing up officers to do more police work instead of just traffic control in that area," said Heise.

"They’re increasing their foot patrols, vehicle stops, and their citizen contact. Allowing them to find guns, narcotics, stolen vehicles before they can be used in a violent crime."

In recent years, violent crimes, including the murder of TCU student Wes Smith in September 2023 and a string of other incidents, scarred the district’s reputation and put city leaders on a path to deal with problems such as underage drinking, loitering, drug use and random violence.

Multiple bar owner, Chas Taipale, is president of the district’s bar association.

A new safety accreditation program will allow West 7th district bars and restaurants to undergo specialized training to earn what’s called a ‘golden lasso’ rating.

"The Golden Lasso is going to let you know this is a safe place and we’re all actively trying hard to keep it a safe place," said Taipale.

Key staff will get certifications in the areas that include:

Responsible alcohol services

Criminal and civil liability

Security against drink spiking

Crowd management

CPR and Narcan administration (for possible drug overdoses)

Active shooter response

Along with new tools and partnerships to ‘lower’ the crime rate, police say the eyes and ears of patrons, visitors and residents in the area are also key.

"When we’re all at the table together, we can work together to solve these problems," said Heise.