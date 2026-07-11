Fort Worth H-E-B reopens after fire
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A Fort Worth H-E-B has reopened Saturday following an electrical fire that started in its meat case.
H-E-B store reopens after fire
A spokesperson confirmed that the H-E-B Alliance store reopened Saturday after being closed on Friday for cleaning and product replacement.
The backstory:
The multi-alarm fire broke out at the store on Thursday.
H-E-B said the store experienced an isolated electrical fire in a meat case. No one was injured.
The store is located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway, and was the first H-E-B to open in Fort Worth.
A large fan from DFW Airport was brought in to help with the smoke inside the store.
The Source: Information in this article comes from H-E-B and previous FOX 4 reporting.