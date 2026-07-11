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Fort Worth H-E-B reopens after fire

By
FOX 4
Fort Worth
Published July 11, 2026 11:09 AM CDT
Published July 11, 2026 11:09 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A Fort Worth H-E-B store reopened Saturday after a fire that occurred on Thursday evening.
    • The store was closed on Friday for cleaning a product replacement.
    • H-E-B said the store experienced an isolated electrical fire in a meat case. No one was injured.

A Fort Worth H-E-B has reopened Saturday following an electrical fire that started in its meat case.

H-E-B store reopens after fire

A spokesperson confirmed that the H-E-B Alliance store reopened Saturday after being closed on Friday for cleaning and product replacement.

The backstory:

The multi-alarm fire broke out at the store on Thursday.

H-E-B said the store experienced an isolated electrical fire in a meat case. No one was injured.

H-E-B in Fort Worth closed after catching fire
H-E-B in Fort Worth closed after catching fire

H-E-B in Fort Worth closed after catching fire

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: An H-E-B store in Fort Worth caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters have since contained the blaze, which began in the store's meat department. FOX 4's Amelia Jones has more on this breaking news.

The store is located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway, and was the first H-E-B to open in Fort Worth.

A large fan from DFW Airport was brought in to help with the smoke inside the store.

The Source: Information in this article comes from H-E-B and previous FOX 4 reporting.

Fort WorthCrime and Public Safety