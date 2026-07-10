Dallas Weather: Storm chances, cooler temps return this weekend
DALLAS - It’s going to be another triple-digit day in North Texas, but there’s some hope on the horizon. Cooler temperatures should come with the storm chances this weekend.
Friday Forecast
The Friday forecast calls for plenty of sunshine and southwesterly breezes.
Highs will peak near 100, with a heat index up to 105.
Weekend Forecast
Saturday is mostly quiet throughout the day, with rain chances later in the afternoon and evening for areas southeast of the Metroplex.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to 100.
Saturday night into Sunday, scattered showers and storms arrive with a cold front. This will hold the high temperatures in the low to mid 90s on Sunday.
Heavy rainfall may increase the flood threat. Gusty winds and small hail are also possible.
7-Day Forecast
Clouds and rain chances will hang on through Wednesday of next week, though not everyone will see rain each day.
Things will start to dry out and heat up again by late week.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.