Dallas Weather: Storm chances, cooler temps return this weekend

The Brief North Texas will see plenty of sunshine today with highs peaking near 100°F and heat index values reaching up to 105°F. A cold front arriving Saturday night into Sunday will trigger scattered showers and storms, dropping Sunday's highs into the low-to-mid 90s. Heavy rainfall from the weekend system could increase the threat of local flooding, along with chances for gusty winds and small hail.



It’s going to be another triple-digit day in North Texas, but there’s some hope on the horizon. Cooler temperatures should come with the storm chances this weekend.

Friday Forecast

The Friday forecast calls for plenty of sunshine and southwesterly breezes.

Highs will peak near 100, with a heat index up to 105.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday is mostly quiet throughout the day, with rain chances later in the afternoon and evening for areas southeast of the Metroplex.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to 100.

Saturday night into Sunday, scattered showers and storms arrive with a cold front. This will hold the high temperatures in the low to mid 90s on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall may increase the flood threat. Gusty winds and small hail are also possible.

7-Day Forecast

Clouds and rain chances will hang on through Wednesday of next week, though not everyone will see rain each day.

Things will start to dry out and heat up again by late week.