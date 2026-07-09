Firefighters contain multi-alarm fire at Fort Worth H-E-B

The Brief The Fort Worth Fire Department says they have contained a fire that broke out at an H-E-B store. H-E-B says the blaze was an isolated electrical fire in a meat case within the store. No one was injured in the fire. Officials have not released the extent of the damage.



Firefighters say a blaze at a Fort Worth H-E-B has been contained, but haven't said what caused the fire.

Fire at Fort Worth H-E-B

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What we know:

A multi-alarm fire broke out at an H-E-B store in Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon.

H-E-B said the store experienced an isolated electrical fire in a meat case.

CTSY: Sharon Garcia

No one was injured, according to H-E-B.

The store is located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway, and was the first H-E-B to open in Fort Worth.

CTSY: Marci Lambert

Fort Worth Fire said at 8:30 p.m. that the fire had been contained. Saginaw Fire and Haslet Fire could also be seen on sight assisting.

A large fan from DFW Airport was brought in to help contain the smoke inside the store.

What they're saying:

H-E-B released the following statement to FOX 4 on the fire:

"The store experienced an isolated electrical fire in a meat case. It has been contained. There were no injuries. The store is currently closed, and we are assessing the situation to see when we can reopen."

Craig Trojecek, Public Information Officer for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said their main objective was clearing out smoke still in the store.

"Right now, our main tactical objective is to mitigate some of the smoke stuff outside as well," Trojacek told FOX 4's Amelia Jones.

What we don't know:

We don't know the extent of the damage to the store.