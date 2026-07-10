Affidavit: Plano ISD teacher touched female students at his desk

The Brief 64-year-old Paul Campbell, a 25-year Plano ISD veteran, was arrested for the continuous sexual abuse of an 8-year-old student at Brinker Elementary. The school board voted unanimously to terminate Campbell immediately, calling his alleged behavior "reprehensible." Police have identified at least two victims who were allegedly abused at the teacher's desk and are asking anyone with information to call 972-941-2044.



More details have been released in the case of a Plano Independent School District teacher who is accused of sexually abusing a second grader at Brinker Elementary School.

Plano ISD teacher arrested

Paul Campbell, 64

What we know:

Police arrested 64-year-old Paul Campbell on Wednesday and charged him with the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Campbell was a second-grade teacher at Brinker Elementary School in Plano ISD, and police said the alleged abuse happened at the school.

The victim, an 8-year-old girl, reportedly told her parents about inappropriate physical contact that happened multiple times over the past school year.

The investigation began once the student's parents contacted the police over the July 4 holiday weekend.

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Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, there were at least two victims who said Campbell touched them between their legs when they visited his desk to ask a question.

The first said it happened throughout the year. Campbell would rub her through her clothing while answering her question.

She told investigators that her friend, and possibly other female classmates, had experienced the same thing. She never saw it happen to any male classmates.

Police spoke to the girl’s friend, and forensic investigators interviewed both at the Plano Children’s Advocacy Center.

What you can do:

Anyone who suspects their child may have been a victim is encouraged to call the Plano Special Victims Unit Tipline at 972-941-2044.

Plano ISD fires teacher

What's new:

On Thursday night, Plano ISD trustees took steps toward firing Campbell, who has worked for the district for more than 25 years.

The trustees voted unanimously to send him a letter of proposed termination.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the school district called Campbell’s alleged actions "reprehensible" and said they are "completely inconsistent with the values and expectations" of all Plano ISD employees.

"Plano ISD does not tolerate any conduct that threatens the safety or well-being of students and maintains safeguards such as required background checks, employee training on professional conduct and mandatory reporting, along with clear procedures for responding to concerns regarding student safety," the district said.

Plano ISD also said it is fully cooperating with the police investigation.