Fort Worth store manager rescues homeless woman from winter storm

The Brief A local Fort Worth store manager saved a homeless woman suffering from the frigid weather Saturday morning. Faris Hussain says the woman was on the ground across from Evan's Food Mart after spending the entire night outside. Temperatures were sub-20 degrees the night she spent outside. The woman was brought to a local hospital by paramedics. Her current condition isn't known.



A local Fort Worth store owner helped save a homeless woman from the intense cold this weekend.

What we know:

Evan's Food Mart in south Fort Worth was open on Saturday, Jan. 24, even during the intense winter storm that was hitting North Texas.

Manager Faris Hussain says their usual customers came in despite the frigid temperatures.

One of Hussain's regulars told him that another regular customer, a homeless woman named Bobbi, needed help.

He was told Bobbi spent the entire night outside. Temperatures outside on the morning of Sat. 24 got as low as 16 degrees.

Surveillance footage of Faris Hussain carrying the woman into Evan's Food Mart.

What they're saying:

Hussain told FOX 4's Amelia Jones he found Bobbi curled up on the ground, wearing a thin jacket and sweatpants.

"So when I picked her up, she was stiff as a rock," Hussain said. Surveillance footage captured him carrying her into Evan's Food Mart.

"It kind of broke my heart because when I brought her inside, my hands were cold, so I was like, if I'm cold off of 5-10 minutes, I can just imagine a lady like that being out there all night," Hussain continued.

Surveillance footage of paramedics loading the woman into an ambulance.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirms they responded and took the woman to the hospital.

What we don't know:

We don't know how the woman is recovering.

Local perspective:

Faris Hussain

Bobbi's son reached out to Hussain to thank him for assisting his mother.

As for being called a hero? Hussain says he's just there for his customers no matter the weather or situation.

"We take care of our daily customers. This isn't just a hey how are you doing and then when you're in a time of need we're not there. No we're always there for our customers. All the time," Hussain said. "I wouldn't say I'm a hero and the reason I say that is because this is just the one instance that we caught on camera. This is our neighborhood, this is what we do for our customers and our people that are part of our community."

What's next:

Hussain says he wants to start a fundraiser for Bobbi to help get her back on her feet and potentially use the money to rent her a room for a year.