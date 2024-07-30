Fort Worth police searching for man who trashed landscaping, flower pots in downtown

Police are trying to find the person responsible for trashing greenery and pots in Downtown Fort Worth.

The man can be seen on surveillance ripping plants out of pots and throwing the plants to the sidewalk and into the street.

Police say the late-night crime spree on Sunday around 1 a.m. caused $1,400 in property damage to potted plants and landscaping.

The suspect wearing a tank top and shorts is seen repeatedly ripping plants out of pots and slinging around foliage and their containers.

"At one point, I think I see him kicking one of those pots that are pretty heavy. Then you see him like ripping out one of the plants," said Fort Worth Police Spokesperson Daniel Segura. "Again, he’s destroying property. So we need to know who that is."

Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven white male who may have been a guest at a downtown hotel, but his vandalism spree now has him considered to be a wanted criminal.

"This area is highly visited by people to take nice photos, and it looks beautiful when you’re there. There’s greenery all over the place," Segura said. "Maybe that’s what got him upset; we don’t know. But again, that’s not an excuse to destroy somebody else’s property."

At one point in the video, there is a good view of the suspect’s face.

"Hopefully with the images and the public’s help, we can know who he is and bring him to justice," Segura said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or if you saw it happening, you’re urged to contact Fort Worth police right away.