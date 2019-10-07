Fort Worth firefighters rescue cat while battling apartment fire

A fire forced more than a dozen people out of their apartments in Fort Worth overnight.

A woman who lives at the Dixon Apartments on Via Villani near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Hulen Street shared video of the two-alarm fire.

She said just before midnight Sunday she heard a neighbor banging on her door, telling her to get out. She grabbed her daughter and her dogs and ran outside.

No one was hurt but as firefighters fought the blaze a man told them his cat was still inside.

Firefighters went in, rescued the cat from the smoke and flames, gave it oxygen and returned it to the owner.

The fire was mostly contained to the roof of the building. Half of the units were deemed unlivable, leaving about 20 people without a home.

The American Red Cross is helping those people. Some of them are now staying in vacant units in the complex.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department said they do not believe it was weather-related.

However, they said strong winds did make the flames more difficult to put out.