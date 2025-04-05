Fort Worth firefighter injured battling apartment fire

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The Brief A Fort Worth apartment caught fire early Saturday morning. A firefighter and resident were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A Fort Worth firefighter was injured after part of a burning apartment collapsed on Saturday morning.

Las Vegas Trail apartment fire

What we know:

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to an apartment building on Las Vegas Trail just before 2:30 a.m.

Flames were seen coming from the first and second story of the apartment building.

While fighting the flames, an overhanging roof collapsed and fell onto one of the firefighters.

He was later released from the hospital with minor injuries.

One resident was also injured in the fire and was treated at the scene.

Six to eight units of the apartment building were damaged, displaced 14 people.

The Red Cross was called to the area to help the residents in need.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.



