Fort Worth firefighter hurt while saving a home
Courtesy: Fort Worth FD
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth firefighters were able to put out a garage fire and save a neighboring house.
What we know:
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a home in the 3800 block of Bellaire Circle, which is in the southwestern part of the city.
Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a 2-story detached guest house and garage with a vehicle inside.
They called in additional firefighters to try to keep the flames from spreading to the neighboring house.
They were able to extinguish the fire in about 40 minutes and saved the neighboring house from major damage.
No one in the home was hurt, but one firefighter did suffer minor injuries.
What we don't know:
Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
The Source: The Fort Worth Fire Department provided the photos and information for this story.