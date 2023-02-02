Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine.
Firefighters were working a medical call at a hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night. When they came out, the engine was gone.
They found it about a block away uphill near Interstate 35W and Seminary Drive.
Dallas Zoo monkeys found in Lancaster church's community house, reward for info increased to $25,000
Tire tracks in the ice showed where the driver lost control and crashed into a pole and a street sign.
No one was inside by the time firefighters made the discovery.
The engine did have some minor damage.