Fort Worth fire engine flips over in rollover crash, injuring four firefighters
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured after their fire engine flipped over on its side and was damaged in a crash early Saturday morning.
This happened just before 3:30 a.m., on NW 28th Street near Ellis Avenue, just north of Billy Bob’s.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said the firefighters were responding to a house fire when the rollover crash happened.
All four inside were taken to a hospital. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.