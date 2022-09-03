Fort Worth fire engine flips over in rollover crash, injuring four firefighters

Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured after their fire engine flipped over on its side and was damaged in a crash early Saturday morning.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m., on NW 28th Street near Ellis Avenue, just north of Billy Bob’s.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the firefighters were responding to a house fire when the rollover crash happened.

All four inside were taken to a hospital. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.