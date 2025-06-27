Fire burns 30-foot hole in roof of business at Fort Worth mall

The Brief Fort Worth Fire responded to a 2-alarm fire at Hulen Mall Friday night. As of 7:45 p.m., there were no reports of injuries. The fire was controlled by 8 p.m.



Fort Worth firefighters extinguished a fire at Hulen Mall Friday night.

Hulen Mall Fire

What we know:

At 7:35 p.m., Fort Worth Fire said they were on their way to Hulen Mall to work a 2-alarm commercial fire.

At 7:45 p.m., they had responders on scene, and said the mall was being evacuated. The department says people are asked to avoid the area as the scene is cleared.

Hulen Mall fire Credit: Fort Worth Fire Department

Fort Worth Fire says there are no reports of injuries at the time of publishing.

Officials at the scene say the fire began on the roof of a clothing store around 7:15 p.m. There is now a 30-foot-in-diameter hole in the roof of the building, and glass from broken skylights has fallen into the building.

There is water damage to three or four stores in the mall, officials said. They are unsure how many customers were in the mall when the fire began.

The department said the fire was controlled at 8 p.m. Responders remained on scene until around 10 p.m. to monitor the area.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

What they're saying:

Public Information Officer Kyle Clay spoke with FOX 4 at the scene.

"They've been doing roof repairs on the roof right in that area. Some of the equipment is still up there. We believe that may be the cause. We have arson investigators come out to make sure that's what happened," Clay said.