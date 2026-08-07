Fort Worth fire chief Raymond Hill to retire after 30 years of service

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The Brief Fort Worth Fire Chief Raymond Hill is retiring after 30 years of service with the department, having first joined in 1994. Over the past year, Chief Hill led the department's successful transition to taking over the city's emergency medical services. Hill will step down at the start of next month, with the city scheduled to begin searching for his replacement in the coming weeks.



The city of Fort Worth’s fire chief announced his retirement.

What we know:

Chief Raymond Hill has served the community for the past 30 years.

He first joined the fire department in 1994 and worked his way up the ladder.

Under his leadership over the past year, the department has successfully assumed responsibility for the city’s emergency medical services to improve response times.

What they're saying:

"It has been an honor to serve alongside the dedicated men and women of the Fort Worth Fire Department over the past 30 years," Chief Hill said. "Together, we've strengthened this department and achieved meaningful progress for the community we serve. I will always be proud of what we've accomplished and have every confidence the department will continue to build on that success."

"Chief Hill has dedicated more than 30 years to serving the residents of Fort Worth with integrity, professionalism and unwavering commitment," said Assistant City Manager William Johnson. "His leadership during the City's transition to a fire-based EMS system has transformed emergency response and positioned the department for continued success. On behalf of the City, I want to thank Chief Hill for his extraordinary service and wish him all the best on his well-earned retirement."

What's next:

Hill is set to retire at the start of next month.

Fort Worth will begin searching for his replacement in the coming weeks.