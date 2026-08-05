Missing Dallas man found shot to death and burned in southern Oklahoma

The Brief Authorities confirmed a missing Dallas man, reported absent July 29, was found shot and burned in Love County, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined the victim died from four gunshot wounds to the chest before his body was dumped and set on fire. Dallas police and Oklahoma officials are jointly investigating to identify suspects and determine where the killing took place.



A Dallas man reported missing late last month was found shot to death and burned in southern Oklahoma, authorities said Wednesday.

Missing Dallas man found dead in Oklahoma

Timeline:

The victim, identified by family members as Chris, was reported missing to the Dallas Police Department on July 29 after failing to contact relatives on his birthday. He had last been seen the previous night wearing a white muscle shirt and white shorts before his phone stopped working.

On July 30, deputies and fire crews responding to a reported grass fire along Highway 32 west of State Highway 96 in Love County, Oklahoma, discovered a charred male body in a field.

On Aug. 4, officials with the Love County Sheriff's Office released an update on the body found.

Investigators with the Love County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim by matching visible tattoos against law enforcement databases, confirming he was the subject of Dallas police missing persons case 110733-2026. Next of kin have been notified.

An autopsy conducted by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office revealed the man suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest and ruled his death a homicide.

Love County authorities said evidence gathered at the scene indicates the victim was killed elsewhere before his body was dumped and set on fire in Oklahoma.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a joint investigation to determine where the killing occurred and to identify suspects.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Dallas Police Department or the Love County Sheriff’s Office.