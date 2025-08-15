Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth fire captain dies at the age of 50

Published  August 15, 2025 1:58pm CDT
Fort Worth
Captain Daniel Cearley (Fort Worth FD)

The Brief

    • A captain with the Fort Worth Fire Department died recently after three decades of service with the department.
    • Captain Daniel Cearley was only 50 years old.
    • The details of his death were not released.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

What we know:

Captain Daniel Cearley passed away at the age of 50.

The department announced the heartbreaking news through a social media post on Thursday.

Cearley worked with the department for nearly three decades.

A memorial service is being planned to honor him.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding Captain Cearley’s death have not been released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a Fort Worth Fire Department social media post.

