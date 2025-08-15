Fort Worth fire captain dies at the age of 50
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
What we know:
Captain Daniel Cearley passed away at the age of 50.
The department announced the heartbreaking news through a social media post on Thursday.
Cearley worked with the department for nearly three decades.
A memorial service is being planned to honor him.
What we don't know:
The details surrounding Captain Cearley’s death have not been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a Fort Worth Fire Department social media post.