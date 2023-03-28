Fort Worth fiery crash kills 1

article

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth police said it happened around 5 a.m. on Forest Park Boulevard, not far from the Fort Worth Zoo.

The driver reportedly lost control of his SUV, hit a curb and guardrail, spun around, and then hit a light pole and the side of a building.

The vehicle caught on fire, and the driver became trapped.

He suffered serious burns before firefighters were able to pull him out of the SUV.

The man was airlifted to the hospital but did not survive. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.