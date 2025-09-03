Fort Worth federal judge to rule on Boeing criminal prosecution

The Brief A federal judge is considering whether to prosecute Boeing for two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The Department of Justice has proposed a new deal that would require Boeing to pay a penalty and invest in safety, but not face criminal charges. Family members of the victims are scheduled to testify and are expected to ask the judge to reject the proposed deal.



A federal judge in Fort Worth will decide if Boeing should face criminal prosecution for two crashes that killed more than 300 people.

Family members of the victims are expected to be there to testify before the judge.

Boeing Investigation

The backstory:

346 people died in two Boeing 737 crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019.

U.S. prosecutors initially charged the North Texas-based aircraft manufacturer with conspiracy to commit fraud after it found faulty sensor readings led to the deadly crashes.

In December 2024, Boeing and the Department of Justice reached a plea deal.

The families objected to it, and the judge ultimately denied it.

What's new:

The federal government is now pursuing a "non-prosecution agreement."

It would ask Boeing to pay an additional $243.6 million as a penalty, along with the $445 million to the families, and make additional investments in safety.

In exchange, the DOJ will dismiss the criminal charges.

What's next:

On Wednesday, family members who have traveled from as far away as France, Ireland, and Canada will ask Judge Reed O’Connor to reject the new deal.

What they're saying:

In July of last year, the mother of one of the victims explained why they want Boeing to face criminal prosecution.

"The public should expect the Department of Justice to serve justice and protect them from perpetrators," said Nadia Milleron. "We never thought that getting on a commercial airplane would be a safety concern."

An attorney for the families said the agreement does not hold Boeing accountable and fails to provide appropriate safety monitoring of the company.