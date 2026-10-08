Fort Worth fatal shooting leaves man dead inside car on Swale Drive

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The Brief A man was found fatally shot inside a car at a South Fort Worth apartment complex on Monday evening. Fort Worth police are actively investigating the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody. The identity of the victim has not been released.



The Forth Worth PD is investigating after a person was killed in a shooting Monday night on the south side of Fort Worth.

What we know:

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, officers were called to an apartment parking lot on the 2600 block of Swale Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot in the driver’s seat of a car. He died on scene.

No one is in custody.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This information is subject to change as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact 817-392-4222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).