Fort Worth fatal shooting leaves man dead inside car on Swale Drive
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Forth Worth PD is investigating after a person was killed in a shooting Monday night on the south side of Fort Worth.
What we know:
According to police, around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, officers were called to an apartment parking lot on the 2600 block of Swale Drive.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot in the driver’s seat of a car. He died on scene.
No one is in custody.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released.
This information is subject to change as the investigation continues.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact 817-392-4222.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.