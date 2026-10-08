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Fort Worth fatal shooting leaves man dead inside car on Swale Drive

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 8, 2026 7:23 AM CDT
Published October 8, 2026 7:23 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A man was found fatally shot inside a car at a South Fort Worth apartment complex on Monday evening. 
    • Fort Worth police are actively investigating the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.
    • The identity of the victim has not been released. 

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Forth Worth PD is investigating after a person was killed in a shooting Monday night on the south side of Fort Worth. 

What we know:

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, officers were called to an apartment parking lot on the 2600 block of Swale Drive. 

When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot in the driver’s seat of a car. He died on scene. 

No one is in custody. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

This information is subject to change as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact 817-392-4222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477). 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyFort WorthTexas