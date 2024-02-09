Expand / Collapse search

Energy salesman shot at in Fort Worth neighborhood

Fort Worth
FOX 4 All Day: Feb. 9, 2024

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast for February 9, 2024, including an Arlington police officer shooting an armed driver on I-20, an arrest made in the death of an Arlington officer and the Dallas Cowboys hiring a new coach.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for the person who fired shots at a door-to-door salesman for an energy company.

It happened on Thursday on Purington Avenue, which is in the West Meadowbrook neighborhood south of Interstate 30.

The salesman told police that when he got to one house, a man started yelling racial slurs at him and fired a shot at him.

Fortunately, he was not hurt.  The bullet hit the tablet he was holding.

Officers responded to the home but didn’t find anyone inside.

They are still investigating the shooting and looking for a suspect.