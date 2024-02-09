Energy salesman shot at in Fort Worth neighborhood

Fort Worth police are looking for the person who fired shots at a door-to-door salesman for an energy company.

It happened on Thursday on Purington Avenue, which is in the West Meadowbrook neighborhood south of Interstate 30.

The salesman told police that when he got to one house, a man started yelling racial slurs at him and fired a shot at him.

Fortunately, he was not hurt. The bullet hit the tablet he was holding.

Related article

Officers responded to the home but didn’t find anyone inside.

They are still investigating the shooting and looking for a suspect.